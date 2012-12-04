Giant nails may help prevent potential landslide on Lookout Mountain

FORT PAYNE, AL (Times Free Press) -- Alabama Department of Transportation officials hope to nail down a potential landslide problem on Lookout Mountain outside Fort Payne.



Literally.



The agency has hired Soil Nail Launcher Inc. of Grand Junction, CO., to shoot long, naillike tubes into slumping soil downslope of Highway 35 inside the Fort Payne city limits, where the state road is known as Wallace Avenue.



The company repairs landslides around the country, including in Tennessee. This will be its first job in Alabama.



