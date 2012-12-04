Clouds, light showers today

(WRCB) - After a high of 72 yesterday (the record is 75), we will be not AS warm today with highs in the mid 60s.

One reason for the "cool down" is a mostly cloudy sky thanks to an approaching front. As the front gets closer, we can expect some light showers on and off through the afternoon, and through tomorrow morning. Rainfall amounts will be light... about .25" is expected.

By late Wednesday morning, and into Wednesday afternoon, we will see clearing skies, and cooler air moving in Wednesday night into Thursday.

