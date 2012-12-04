Facebook wants you: to vote on new policies

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Facebook users get a chance this week to vote on policy changes that will directly affect how users interact with the social media giant.



But there's a catch: unless 30% of Facebook's over one-billion users vote, all users will lose the right to vote in future decisions.



Some critics say Facebook has purposely set an unattainable goal.



There's more under consideration as well. It's your chance to let Facebook know what you think of their privacy, the sharing of your personal information and more.



Facebook users can also check out a live webcast in which Facebook will field questions on Tuesday at 12:30 a.m. Eastern.

