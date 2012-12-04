TN among 10 states yet to decide on exchanges

By By ERIK SCHELZIG

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Gov. Bill Haslam is scheduled to address a group of Nashville-area Republicans on Tuesday as a deadline nears on how Tennessee will comply with a key facet of the new federal health care law.

The Haslam administration has been on the fence about whether it will recommend a state-run health insurance exchange or defer to the federal government to create the marketplace required under the law.

The governor has said he leans toward having more state control, but has criticized the federal government for not being able to divulge details about how much flexibility would be granted to the state.

Tennessee is 1 of 10 states yet to make a decision on the matter. The deadline is Dec. 14.

