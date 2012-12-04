TN among 10 states yet to decide on exchanges - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TN among 10 states yet to decide on exchanges

By By ERIK SCHELZIG
Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Gov. Bill Haslam is scheduled to address a group of Nashville-area Republicans on Tuesday as a deadline nears on how Tennessee will comply with a key facet of the new federal health care law.

The Haslam administration has been on the fence about whether it will recommend a state-run health insurance exchange or defer to the federal government to create the marketplace required under the law.

The governor has said he leans toward having more state control, but has criticized the federal government for not being able to divulge details about how much flexibility would be granted to the state.

Tennessee is 1 of 10 states yet to make a decision on the matter. The deadline is Dec. 14.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.