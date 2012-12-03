Murphy man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

MURPHY, NC. (WRCB) – A Murphy man will spend at least a decade behind bars, after pleading guilty to child porn charges.

Investigators say 38-year-old Scot Earl Bull had more than two dozen videos of child pornography on his computer, which they found in April.

Many of the victims were 12 years old or younger.

Bull pleaded guilty in superior court Wednesday.

Judge Philip Ginn handed down five separate sentences of 24 to 89 months in jail that will run consecutively, and ordered Bull to register as a sex offender when he is released.