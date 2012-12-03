One sought, two arrested in Cherokee Co. theft investigation - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

One sought, two arrested in Cherokee Co., NC. theft investigation

Emily Nicole Smith Emily Nicole Smith
Jeremy Noah Lane Jeremy Noah Lane

CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC. (WRCB) – Two Cherokee County theft suspects have been charged, but the sheriff's office is asking for your help locating a third.

Investigators say Brandon Smith is one of three suspects in a series of home burglaries, where copper or car parts were stolen and sold to local scrap yards.

Deputies arrested 30-year-old Jeremy Noah Lane and 25-year-old Emily Nicole Smith last week, charging them with breaking and entering.

Warrants in connection with these incidents have been issued for Smith's arrest.

If you know where to find him, you're asked to call the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at (828) 837-1344.

