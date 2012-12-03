Chattanooga spring Driver Education courses announced

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)- The Chattanooga City Traffic Engineer's office announced that applications for the Spring 2013 Drivers Education Program are currently being accepted.

The Spring 2013 schedule is:

Public Library Downtown (1001 Broad St)

4 consecutive Saturdays from 9:00 until 4:45 each day

February 23, March 2, 9 & 16; 2013

Hixson Community Center (5400 School Dr)

Spring Break, March 25, 26, 27 & 26; 2013

Monday through Thursday, from 9:00 until 4:45 each day

Tyner Community Center (6900 Ty Hi Dr)

Spring Break, March 25, 26, 27 & 26; 2013

Monday through Thursday, from 9:00 until 4:45 each day

*Due to the popularity of this program, there is a very brief opportunity to enroll before classes reach capacity. It is recommended that interested students and their parents visit the webpage as soon as possible to submit an application.*

Please visit http://www.chattanooga.gov/public-works/traffic-engineering-a-operations/drivers-education for an application form.

For more information, call the Drivers Education information line at 423-643-7011 or call 311.