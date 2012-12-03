Local journalist Roy Exum honored as Humane Horseman of the Year

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Roy Exum, a longtime Chattanooga journalist, has been named the 2012 Humane Horseman of the Year by the Humane Society of the United States. The award is given to an individual who demonstrates an outstanding commitment to protect America's Horses.



Exum was chosen as this year's recipient for his "unwavering commitment to exposing the cruel reality of the Tennessee walking horse show industry," explained a release from the organization Monday.



In an opinion column in The Chattanoogan, an online news website, Exum explained corruption and abuse behind the celebrated "Big Lick" gait, achieved by a practice with trainers known as "soring."



Exum reported on The HSUS' undercover investigation into the industry and closely monitored the industry's biggest competition, the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration in Shelbyville, TN.