William and Kate said to be expecting

LONDON (WRCB) -- Palace says Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, are expecting a baby.

St. James Palace made the announcement Monday, after months of speculation by royal watchers.

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge (often called Kate) was admitted to a London hospital with acute morning sickness, and may be there for several more days.

The Queen and other members of the royal family, are said to be "delighted" with the news.

As the first born to William — who is second in line to the throne after his father, Prince Charles — the couple's first child stands an excellent chance of one day becoming monarch.

Whether boy or girl, the child will be behind Prince William in the line of succession to the throne, Cabinet Office officials said.

William and Kate were married in April of 2011.

