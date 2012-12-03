3,400 soldiers from Fort Campbell deploying

FORT CAMPBELL, KY (AP) -- More than 3,400 soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell will deploy to Afghanistan during the next several months.



The Defense Department said about 2,800 from the 4th Brigade and about 620 from Division Headquarters will head to Afghanistan during the winter and spring.



Fort Campbell, home to the 101st, sits along the Kentucky-Tennessee line.



Maj. Juanita Chang said about 6,000 soldiers from the 101st are already in Afghanistan.



Maj. Gen. James C. McConville, commander of the 101st, said soldiers from the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Brigades as well as the Combat Aviation Brigade and the Sustainment Brigade are currently serving.



McConville said it will be the 4th Brigade's third deployment to Afghanistan and the division's third deployment to Bagram, where it will again serve as headquarters for NATO's International Security Force-Afghanistan's Regional Command-East.



