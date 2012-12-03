Tennessee lawmakers get pay increase

NASHVILLE (News Sentinel) -- State legislators will be paid $1,194 more per year in salary during the 108th General Assembly than they were paid last session, an increase of about 6.28 percent, that will be the first boost in their base lawmaker pay since 2008.



The increase went into effect on Election Day, Nov. 6, in accord with a state law enacted in 2005, according to Connie Ridley, director of the Office of Legislative Administration. The law calls for automatic increases every two years based on the increases in average state employee compensation during the two-year period.



The first year the law took effect, 2006, saw legislator pay increase from $16,500 — where it had stood since 1988 — to $18,123. In 2008, it rose to $19,009. In 2010, after two years in which state employees got no salary increase, it was not changed, officials said.



The new base salary for a lawmaker will be $20,203, where it will remain for the duration of the 108th General Assembly, which will end in November 2014.



Read more from our news partners at the Knoxville News Sentinel.



