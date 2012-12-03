Chase through Smokies ends in arrest

ALCOA, Tenn. (AP) - A police chase through the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has ended in a Blount County field, where a man was arrested.

According to WATE-TV (http://bit.ly/SB3KVP ) in Knoxville, the incident on Sunday began when a ranger noticed saw a man break into a vehicle parked at the Chimney Tops trailhead. When the ranger tried to stop the pickup truck, the driver took off.

Because of narrow mountain roads, the ranger broke off pursuit, but radioed the incident and Blount County deputies picked up the chase as the driver exited the park. The pickup was chased through Maryville and Alcoa, where the driver struck a sheriff's department car. Eventually, the driver crashed in a field and was arrested.

The station reported the driver was 38-year-old Brian Ivey of LaFollette.

Information from: WATE-TV, http://www.wate.com/

