Near record highs today

(WRCB) - The record high for today's date is 75. The normal high is 55. We will be much closer to the record than the normal as we soar to 72 this afternoon under partly cloudy skies.

The ridge of high pressure to our east will continue the warm air conveyor belt through tomorrow afternoon.

Tomorrow night we will see a front press thorough that will bring some rain showers (.50" possible) through the overnight, and then some cooler air moving in by midweek.

When I say cooler air, we're talking 66 on Wednesday, and down to 60 for a high Thursday and Friday (still well above the normal high).

