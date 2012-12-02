Tennessee DCS scrutinized for lack of transparency

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Department of Children's Services is facing more scrutiny for not providing details about 31 children it had investigated that died during the first six months of this year.

In September, the agency released information that showed the numbers after repeated requests from a Democratic lawmaker and The Tennessean.

Now, the newspaper (http://tnne.ws/TCv8k7) said DCS has denied its requests to review the files involving the child fatalities.

The department has said it has to weigh competing interests.

DCS General Counsel Douglas Dimond wrote in response to the newspaper's request that a child and family's right to privacy must be balanced against the public's right to know.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

