Huddle House plans major expansion in the Chattanooga area

By Chattanooga Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- The Huddle House franchise has been growing far beyond the South in recent years, but officials with the restaurant company, which offers breakfast food 24 hours a day, said it wants to reclaim its traditional markets and plans a major expansion in the Chattanooga area.

Mark Whittle, chief development officer for Huddle House, based near Atlanta, said he sees opportunities for five additional stores on the fringes of Chattanooga, according to market research.

"Tennessee is a heritage market. ... We just think that, frankly, it's been overlooked for a while," Whittle said. "We want to make a concerted effort to come back, build new or remodel stores in our core states."

