Some call for changes to Tennessee truancy rules

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - An increase in the number of truancy cases along with inconsistent enforcement has some at the University of Tennessee advocating change.

UT law faculty and students told the Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/ToT89x) that reforms of state rules governing the offense are warranted.

Dean Hill Rivkin, a professor in the UT College of Law, has examined truancy laws, data and enforcement across the state for the past four years.

Rivkin and his students made a presentation last week to Hamilton County teachers and social workers in which they recommended local programs to involve parents and explore the reasons behind truancy, which is defined by state law as missing five or more days of school "without adequate excuse."

They said more than 264,000 students were considered truant in Tennessee last year.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

