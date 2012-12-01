Firefighters battle house fire in Rossville Saturday night - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Firefighters battle house fire in Rossville Saturday night

ROSSVILLE, GA (WRCB) -- Fire crews in Rossville battled a Saturday night house fire.

Dispatchers told Channel 3 that firefighters were called to a house fire on the 300 block Cherry Street around 9:00 p.m. Saturday.

No word yet on what caused the blaze.

Fire officials are investigating.

