Bass Tournament Benefits Kids at Christmas

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The Tennessee Valley Bass Club held their 2nd annual Christmas for Kids Bass Fishing Tournament this Saturday, December 1st on Nickajack Lake. The TVBC hosts this event in an effort to help the Catoosa County Fire Department raise toys for less fortunate kids in Catoosa County.

"We want to thank every angler that came to help us support this great cause," said TVBC President Brad Harmon. "We were able to raise a lot of toys for the less fortunate kids of Catoosa County."

The team of Keith Miller and Robert Alder caught a five-bass limit weighing 13.94 pounds to win first place and $320 in the event.

The team of Jody Casey and Lenard Steele had big fish of the tournament with a 5.21 lb. largemouth which was good for $100.

Rounding out the remaining top 10 places:

1st: Keith Miller / Robert Alder - 13.94 lbs ($320.00)

2nd: Gary Carter / Eric Cabrera - 13.84 lbs ($190.00)

3rd: Josh Watts / Hunter Watts - 13.46 lbs ($90.00)

4th: Rob Moore / solo - 9.82 lbs

5th: Robert McDougal / solo - 9.11 lbs ($100.00 Highest Finishing Tow Boat US Member)

6th: Chris Phillips / Chip Farley - 8.49 lbs

7th: Gil Summerland / Jeff Knight - 7.72 lbs

8th: Jody Casey / Lenard Steele - 6.99 lbs

9th: Carter Day / Bruce Day - 6.72 lbs

10th: Ty Hickerson / Johnny Hickerson - 5.19 lbs

For more info visit: www.tvbass.com