Titans ask fans attending game to donate toys

NASHVILLE, TN. (AP) - Tennessee Titans are asking fans to bring a little something extra to Sunday's game - a toy for an underprivileged child.

The team is partnering with the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots Foundation to collect items on Sunday at LP Field when the Titans host the Houston Texans.

There will be seven drop-off points for toys, all of which will be donated to Toys for Tots, which works with welfare agencies, civic organizations and church groups to distribute them to the neediest children in middle Tennessee.

Fans are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy to drop at one of the locations.

