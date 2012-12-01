Graduation rate for minorities lags in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) - High school graduation rates are lagging for minority students in Georgia.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Georgia's 67% graduation rate is among the country's worst.

But the percentage of black and Hispanic students who graduate within four years is lower. Recent statistics from the U.S. Department of Education for the 2010-2011 school year show 60% of Georgia's black students graduated in four years. The state's Hispanic students had a 58% graduation rate.

Three states had a lower Hispanic graduation rate than Georgia, and seven states had lower graduation rates for black students.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

