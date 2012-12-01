Chambliss defends tax stance in budget talks - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chambliss defends tax stance in budget talks

By By RAY HENRY
Associated Press

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) - Georgia Sen. Saxby Chambliss says the country should raise more money through changes in the tax code and use it to gradually pay off the national debt.

The Republican lawmaker defended his budget stance during a Saturday meeting with Cobb County Republicans. Chambliss has been criticized by some Republicans for saying in a recent interview that he might break a public pledge not to raise taxes that he signed years ago with Grover Norquist's Americans For Tax Reform.

Chambliss said the country was not in such a dire financial predicament when he signed the pledge. He said no one will dictate his votes.

Chambliss said he supports eliminating some tax deductions to raise government funding if it were accompanied by major spending cuts.

