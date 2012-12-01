Lamar Alexander to run for Senate again in 2014

By ERIK SCHELZIG

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Republican U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander has announced the leadership team for his re-election campaign for a third term, taking a step likely designed to dissuade speculation that the 72-year-old may be nearing retirement.

Alexander announced Saturday in Nashville that U.S. Rep. John J. "Jimmy" Duncan of Knoxville will serve as his campaign chairman for the 2014 race. He also named Gov. Bill Haslam, U.S. Sen. Bob Corker, state Senate Speaker Ron Ramsey and House Speaker Beth Harwell as honorary co-chairs, along with 5 of the remaining six Republican members of Congress.

Embattled U.S. Rep. Scott DesJarlais was not selected to Alexander's leadership team.

Alexander is a former two-term governor who ran for president twice. He also served as president of the University of Tennessee and the U.S. secretary of education.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.