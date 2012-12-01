Browns Ferry Nuclear plant's safety eyed - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Browns Ferry Nuclear plant's safety eyed

By Chattanooga Times Free Press
ATHENS, AL. (Times Free Press) -- TVA will make its case next week to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission that the NRC should lower three white safety flags raised earlier this year at Browns Ferry Nuclear plant near Athens, Ala.

The plagued plant's officials hope they may get out from under the NRC's lowest-level safety concerns -- the white flags. But a red finding -- the most serious the NRC can raise without shutting a plant down -- has been hanging over the utility for more than a year.

"NRC has recently completed three supplemental inspections [for the white findings] at Browns Ferry," said TVA spokesman Ray Golden. "TVA believes the inspections went well."

Browns Ferry is one of TVA's three nuclear plants that produce electricity for homes and businesses in seven states.

