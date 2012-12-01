ACLU sues to challenge Georgia abortion law

ATLANTA (AP) - A state branch of the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit in Fulton County Superior Court challenging Georgia's regulations banning pre-viability abortions.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://bit.ly/VbrZqW ) reports a stricter abortion law is set to take effect in the state on Jan. 1.

ACLU representatives say the new law criminalizes abortions beginning 20 weeks after conception. Opponents of the stricter law say it leaves virtually no room for exceptions in cases of medical emergencies.

Officials say the suit was filed Friday on behalf of 3 obstetricians in the state whose patients are in need of medical treatment.

The newspaper reports no similar abortion laws in other states have been successfully challenged in court.

