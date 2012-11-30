College of Charleston board approves move to CAA

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - The College of Charleston's board of trustees has approved the school's move to the Colonial Athletic Association.

Board members voted unanimously Friday to join the conference. College President George Benson says the conference is a great fit for the college both athletically and academically. It includes four institutions in the nation's top eight media markets.

College of Charleston has been a member of the Southern Conference since 1998. It has been investigating a change in affiliation in recent months and several weeks ago agreed to begin negotiations with the CAA.

The Cougars will play in 14 varsity sports in the conference beginning next fall.

The Colonial Athletic Association is comprised of William and Mary, James Madison, George Mason, Delaware, UNC Wilmington, Towson, Drexel, Hofstra, and Northeastern.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.