Scott DesJarlais says ‘God has forgiven me’

By Chattanooga Times Free Press
NASHVILLE, TN. (Times Free Press) -- U.S. Rep. Scott DesJarlais, R-Tenn., said today that God has "forgiven me" and asked "fellow Christians" and constituents "to consider doing the same" over a tawdry past that included supporting his ex-wife's two abortions and, as a physician, sleeping with patients, including one he urged to undergo the procedure.

The freshman 4th Congressional District congressman and physician also told Nashville conservative talk show host Ralph Bristol this morning that he has no intention of resigning his seat and will seek reelection in 2014.

DesJarlais portrayed himself during his reelection campaign as a "consistent supporter of pro-life values."

"I don't think, Ralph, that I implied that there was nothing in my past," DesJarlais said today as he defended himself. "I didn't go back and dig up all my personal shortcomings and display them. I went through this divorce a long time ago. I made a very poor decision in my first marriage."

