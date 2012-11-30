Developer of "Rarity" properties indicted for fraud

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A federal grand jury in Chattanooga has indicted a Maryville developer on fraud and money laundering charges.

Mike Ross, who began several residential developments under the Rarity banner, was charged Tuesday with one count of mail fraud, 12 counts of wire fraud and 15 counts of money laundering.

According to The Knoxville News Sentinel (http://bit.ly/SutxPA), the indictment alleges that Ross devised a scheme to "defraud those who bought real estate from his business." Among Ross' businesses were Rarity Club, Rarity Mountain and Rarity Communities.

The indictment charges that Ross or his associates told buyers who put down $25,000 to $75,000 in fees that the funds would be put in a segregated account, but that the money was removed for other real estate ventures.

