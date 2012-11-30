Suspect in death of Alabama women captured in Cookeville - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

COOKEVILLE, TN (WRCB) -- A man wanted for questioning in connection with the death of an Alabama women has been taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Cookeville, TN.

Vennie Keaton's identification was found inside a car that belonged to an Alabama woman who had been killed.

Investigators in Cherokee County, Alabama had named Keaton a person of interest in connection with the death of Melissa Leann Hudgins.

Sequatchie County investigators found the vehicle on Highway 28 just south of Dunlap on Wednesday.

"We got a call from Alabama that said the owner of that car, a woman was found dead in Alabama," Sheriff Ronnie Hitchcock said.

They found Hudgins' body at the college even though she wasn't a student there. 

