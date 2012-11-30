East Ridge sets date for Court Clerk special election

EAST RIDGE, TN (WRCB) -- The East Ridge City Council has set the date for a special election to fill the position of Court Clerk, as well as the qualifying deadline.

Candidates have until Thursday, December 20th at Noon to file their paperwork. The election itself will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2013.

The decision was made pursuant to council ordinance and the Tennessee Constitution which requires the election of a court clerk in locations with concurrent Sessions Court jurisdiction (such as East Ridge). The city sought the opinion of the Tennessee Attorney General and the Municipal Technical Advisory Service in setting the date.

Additional information and qualifying petitions may be obtained from the Hamilton County Election Commission, 700 River Terminal Road, Chattanooga, TN 37406. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Their telephone number is (423) 493-5100.