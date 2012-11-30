State health board opens complaint file on DesJarlais - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

State health board opens complaint file on DesJarlais

By Chattanooga Times Free Press
NASHVILLE, TN. (Times Free Press) -- The Tennessee Department of Health has acknowledged opening a "complaint file" against Republican U.S. Rep. Scott DesJarlais.

But the file wasn't mentioned this week as the state Board of Medical Examiners met for the first time since controversy hit the physician-turned-4th-District-congressman in October.

A board member said that isn't unusual.

"It takes a long time, sometimes a year or two, for a complaint to get to us," said Nina Yeiser, a citizen member and 12-year veteran of the Board of Medical Examiners. "[Complaints] have to be investigated internally, and I think that's probably going on now."

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

