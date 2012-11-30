Appalachian Trail reopens after large wildfire

DAWSONVILLE, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say the Appalachian Trail at Springer Mountain and an access trial from Amicalola Falls State Park have reopened after a large wildfire in the area.

Federal officials say the area, northwest of Dawsonville, was closed for five days as crews battled the blaze.

The U.S. Forest Service said Friday morning the blaze was 100% contained and the trail was again open to hikers.

Authorities say the Black Mountain Fire began Saturday, near the Black Mountain and Springer Mountain areas of the Chattahoochee National Forest. The area is near the Dawson, Gilmer, Fannin and Lumpkin county lines.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.