VW SUV decision to be made soon

(WRCB) - Volkswagen's head of global design says the German automaker may reveal a new sport utility vehicle in Detroit in January.

The VW Chief Executive has said its Chattanooga assembly plant that produces the Passat sedan is in the mix to build the SUV, and a decision is expected to be made next year.

