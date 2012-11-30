A warm weekend ahead

(WRCB) - Warm weather...the SEC championship... I know what I'm doing this weekend!

No matter your plans, you should be fine as highs will reach the mid 60s on Saturday afternoon, and the upper 60s Sunday afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny as well.

High pressure to the east will give us a light flow of air from the south through the first part of next week will ensure we have above normal temps through Tuesday.

A front moves in Tuesday night bringing rain and cooler weather for midweek.

By the way, sunshine and temps in the 50s in Atlanta Saturday evening, :)

Download the WRCB weather app for your interactive radar.