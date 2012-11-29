Task force submits school voucher recommendations - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Task force submits school voucher recommendations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A task force appointed by Gov. Bill Haslam to study how to start a school voucher program has submitted its recommendations to the governor.

The report submitted Thursday comes a year after Haslam appointed the nine-member task force, which included lawmakers and representatives from private and public schools

A school voucher program, or an opportunity scholarship program, would use state and local education funds to allow students to transfer to better private or public schools. Haslam appointed the task force because he said the issue needed more study before any legislation is pursued.

The group's recommendations included discussion about accountability and private school eligibility, student eligibility and program capacity, and the amount of the scholarship.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.