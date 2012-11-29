Task force submits school voucher recommendations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A task force appointed by Gov. Bill Haslam to study how to start a school voucher program has submitted its recommendations to the governor.

The report submitted Thursday comes a year after Haslam appointed the nine-member task force, which included lawmakers and representatives from private and public schools

A school voucher program, or an opportunity scholarship program, would use state and local education funds to allow students to transfer to better private or public schools. Haslam appointed the task force because he said the issue needed more study before any legislation is pursued.

The group's recommendations included discussion about accountability and private school eligibility, student eligibility and program capacity, and the amount of the scholarship.

