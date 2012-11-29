TBI adds Chattanooga homicide suspect to state’s most wanted list

NASHVILLE, TN (WRCB) -- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Thursday added a Chattanooga man to the state's Top Ten Most Wanted List after he was charged with homicide and assault and has been unable to be located by law enforcement authorities.

Marcus Alexander Boston, 26, last known address 607 Over Street, Chattanooga, Tenn. is wanted by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office for criminal homicide, aggravated assault and unlawful use of a firearm.

On September 22, 2012, Boston shot Quincy Bell while Bell was driving on Wilcox Boulevard in Chattanooga. Bell drove into the parking lot of the Kangaroo on Shallowford Road where he died from his injuries.

Boston is also wanted on a domestic assault warrant for an incident that occurred in April 2012 and on drug charges from June of 2012.

Boston has a criminal history that includes fleeing and eluding and being a fugitive from justice.

Boston is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6'0" and weighs approximately 220 lbs.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Marcus Alexander Boston is urged to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

