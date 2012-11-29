62 people from 26 countries become U.S. citizens Thursday

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- They came from all over the world: Argentina, Canada, China, Colombia, Congo, Cuba, Ecuador, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Greece, Guatemala, India, Iraq, Japan, Jordan, Kenya, Latvia, Liberia, Mexico, Panama, Philippines, Romania, Russia, Somalia, South Korea and Ukraine.

As of today, they all are united into one group: citizens of the United States of America.

Officials with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) administered the Oath of Allegiance to 62 people on Thursday in an emotional ceremony at Eastgate Town Center.

