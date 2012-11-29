62 people from 26 countries become U.S. citizens Thursday - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

62 people from 26 countries become U.S. citizens Thursday

Posted: Updated:

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- They came from all over the word: Argentina, Canada, China, Colombia, Congo, Cuba, Ecuador, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Greece, Guatemala, India, Iraq, Japan, Jordan, Kenya, Latvia, Liberia, Mexico, Panama, Philippines, Romania, Russia, Somalia, South Korea and Ukraine.

As of today, they all are united into one group: citizens of the United States of America.

Officials with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) administered with Oath of Allegiance to 62 people on Thursday in an emotional ceremony at Eastgate Town Center.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.