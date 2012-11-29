74 at Hunan Wok, Firehouse and Krystal both hit 97

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Dining out this weekend? The inspectors at the Hamilton County Health Department had a great week, with no failing grades to report among the 49 restaurants visited.



But we always include the low score of the week. Remember, a failing grade is anything lower than a 70.



At a score of 74 there's a lot of cleaning needed at the Hunan Wok on East 23rd Street in Chattanooga. According to Chief Health Inspector Jack Falcon the following violations were found:



stained and dirty cutting boards

floors and walls need repairing

rodent droppings found in food preparation area

water leaking from the ceiling onto food in the walk-in cooler



With the low comes the high and we have a tie for those honors.



Congratulations to Firehouse Subs on Gunbarrel Road and the Krystal in Soddy Daisy, both with a score of a 97. Now that's hard work.



Please remember if you have a complaint about a restaurant call the Hamilton County Health Department Hotline at (423) 209-8110 or email your complaint to me.



Enjoy your meal!