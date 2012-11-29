SEC title game not expected to boost Georgia economy

ATLANTA (AP) - Economists expect the SEC championship game to provide less statewide economic benefits than anticipated.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://bit.ly/RjyQTw ) many Alabama fans will likely drive about 200 miles to Atlanta instead of flying.

They're expected to return home after the game, meaning less money will be spent on taxis, hotels and in restaurants.

The newspaper reports many Georgia fans will likely travel to Atlanta from other parts of the state.

This means money already circulating through Georgia will essentially move from one part of the state to another.

Bruce Seaman, an economics professor at Georgia State, told the newspaper Atlanta, Fulton County and neighboring counties are likely to see a $30 million boost over the weekend.

The figure is about $3 million lower than in previous years.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

