2 Powerball tickets in Tenn. worth $1 million each

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Some Tennessee players of the Powerball lottery won't come away empty-handed, including two who can claim prizes of $1 million apiece.

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation announced Thursday that million-dollar tickets were sold in Nashville and Brentwood. There were secondary prizes for 190,592 tickets sold in Tennessee.

State lottery officials estimated Tennessee players bought $30.75 million in Powerball tickets between Oct. 6 and Wednesday. Activity on Wednesday alone accounted for more than $9 million.

Lottery ticket sales during the run brought in an estimated $12.98 million for education programs in Tennessee.

There are now 98 tickets of a million dollars that have been sold in all games since the lottery began in Tennessee in 2004.

Two winning tickets for the $587.5 million prize were sold in Arizona and Missouri.

