UPDATE: Palmer man arrested on multiple child porn charges

GRUNDY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- A Grundy County man faces major time in federal prison after investigators find he was making large amounts of child pornography involving dozens of children from our area.

Forty-four-year-old Jimmy Rollins faces eight federal counts of child pornography production. He was arrested Thursday morning.

After months of investigating, the Winchester Police Department, along with the TBI and FBI searched his home off Burnt Orchard Road in Palmer.

"We uncovered several video, homemade videos and homemade photography where local boys were in those videos," says Chief Dennis Young with the Winchester Police Department.

Investigators say they recovered more than 300,000 pictures and videos.

A detective with the Winchester Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit got wind of Rollins and what he was up to.

The unit is constantly monitoring Internet activity in Eastern Tennessee.

In Rollins' case, he is accused of sexually assaulting at least 15 young boys.

"This guy was more involved with the actual contact with his victims. And he's actually on the videos with the victims. This has been ongoing for the better part of 20 years," says Young.

Neighbors of Rollins did not want to go on camera, but they say he was mostly quiet and stayed to himself.

They say he worked as a driver escort for trucking companies and lived with his elderly grandmother.

Investigators say this is one of the larger cases they have come across in our area.

"We decided to take this federal because of the volume of child pornography and the production of child pornography, which will basically give him a life sentence in the federal system," says Young.

Rollins is facing a minimum of 25 years in federal prison for each indictment.

Investigators are urging any other victims to come forward.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

