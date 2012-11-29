U.S. Marshals arrest fugitive after two decades on the run

ATLANTA (WRCB) -- The United States Marshals Service, Northern District of Georgia, announced on Thursday the arrest of Bandele A. Adeneye who has been on the run for over 17 years on an outstanding federal bail violation warrant out of the Northern District of Georgia.

Adeneye was arrested on Wednesday in a residential community in Reynoldsburg, Ohio.



Adenye was first arrested in 1994 by the United States Postal Service for theft and possession of stolen mail, and was subsequently sentenced to serve 24 months in federal prison. Adenye failed to report as directed to the United States Penitentiary in Atlanta, Georgia in June 1995, and began his life on the run for nearly two decades.



Adenye, a 44 year old foreign born national, was able to avoid capture for 17 years while residing within the United States until several Deputy U.S. Marshals assigned to the Northern District of Georgia conducted an intensive investigation into the location of Adenye. Deputy

U.S. Marshals decided to reinvestigate and reanalyze every known aspect of Adenye's life, and were able to find a possible suspect believed to be Adenye living in Reynoldsburg, Ohio under a fictitious name. Deputies from Northern District of Georgia were able to positively identify the individual in Ohio as Adenye and asked for assistance from the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) to locate and arrest the fugitive.

Investigators from the SOFAST Unit immediately sprang into action and arrested Adenye within 48 hours; thus, ending Adenye's 17 years living on the run as a wanted fugitive.