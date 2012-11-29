Hostess seeks approval for executive bonuses

NEW YORK (AP) -- Hostess Brands Inc. plans to ask for a judge's approval Thursday to give its top executives bonuses totaling up to $1.8 million as part of its wind-down plans.



The maker of Twinkies, Ding Dongs and Ho Hos says the incentive pay is needed to retain the 19 managers during the liquidation process, which could take about a year. Two of those executives would be eligible for additional rewards depending on how efficiently they carry out the liquidation.



Hostess is also seeking final approval for its wind-down, which was approved on an interim basis last week.



The process includes the quick sale of its brands, which also include Wonder Bread. Hostess says it has received a flood of interest in the brands.



The company's bankruptcy means loss of about 18,000 jobs.