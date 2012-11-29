EPB2Go adds mobile television to feature list

CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -- EPB has launched a portal that streams video content to users through their personal computers, a service that will compete with existing offerings from Comcast and AT&T.



The local effort by the Chattanooga utility comes amid maturing plans from national competitors, which already have launched similar services and mobile apps that cover nearly every aspect of the TV-watching experience.



EPB2Go will now allow news hounds, Justin Bieber fans and sports junkies alike to stream fresh video content from 13 networks without ever turning on their TV, said EPB spokeswoman Danna Bailey.



Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.





