Herschel Walker to help open Athens restaurant

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - Legendary University of Georgia running back Herschel Walker plans to help open a new restaurant, Herschel's Famous 34 Pub & Grill in Athens.

The Athens Banner-Herald reports (http://bit.ly/X3IXxi) that the business on Clayton Street plans a 3-day kickoff in late January, before the Super Bowl.

DD Leisure Management Corp. Vice President George Fiorile says that Doritos-crusted barbecue wings will be among the signature items on the menu.

Officials say table-side tablets will feature messages from Walker and highlights of his football, bobsledding and martial arts experiences. Plans also call for autographed menus, football memorabilia and apparel to be sold.

Fiorile said he and Walker worked together to find the Athens location, which they hope will be the first of many locations.

Information from: Athens Banner-Herald, http://www.onlineathens.com

