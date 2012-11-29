One-year-old learns to walk with prosthetic leg

TULSA, OK (KJRH) -- A boy took his first victorious step with his new prosthetic leg Monday, an act mirroring his own battle for survival.



One-year-old Lincoln Mouser was born at 23.5 weeks and weighed a little more than a pound.



His parents said he had only a four percent chance of survival.



Lincoln also had a twin sister, Abigail.



The prognosis was poor for both, and Abigail ultimately died days later.



But Lincoln, despite being diagnosed with Patent ductus arteriosus, a condition which leads to abnormal blood flow between arteries, remained alive.



Doctors performed surgery on the infant, a decision which kept Lincoln alive but forced the amputation of his left leg.



"We were extremely nervous at first. He had it amputated at four weeks right after birth," said Lincoln's father.



