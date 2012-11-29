A freezing start, 60 later today

(WRCB) - After a nip in the air this morning, get ready for a nice warming trend that will see us into the upper 60s over the weekend.

Today we should get up to about 60 degrees with sunny skies. As a ridge of high pressure moves to our east, the wind flow around it will give us a light east / southeast flow of air that will keep slowly warming us up into the upper 60s by Saturday and Sunday. We should even reach 70 by Tuesday!

Tuesday night, however, our next front moves in bringing about an inch of rain during the overnight into Wednesday morning, and much colder air back in place by Wednesday afternoon.

