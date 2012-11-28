Powerball Player: "I'm due for a win"

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- The drawing is over. You are either a winner, or just a contributor to someone else's $550 million payday.

Lottery officials say there is a 75 percent chance someone hit the jackpot Wednesday night.

But for the rest, it was fun to dream about what they'd spend their fortune on.

Jamie Polk, a mother of four, hands over a 20-dollar bill. In exchange, she gets a block of numbers that could change her life.



"This is my first," Polk says.



She's never played the lottery before. But with $550 million up for grabs, now seems like the time to start.



"It needs to be me," Polk says. "Of course, it should be me, and I'm going on a cruise."



Chattanoogans spent the day lining up at convenience stores and dreaming about what they'd do with all that money.



"I can imagine, but I can't put it into words," says Steve Patrick.



For some, one ticket was enough. Others filled orders from coworkers and relatives, all with the same dream to win big.



"I'm actually in a couple of different pools at work and with family," Nathan Jones says. "So, this is the family grouping."



A winner who takes the cash option could get $360 million before taxes. That's about a million dollars a day over a year.



It's the second largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.



Lottery officials believe there is a 75 percent chance the winning combination will be drawn Wednesday night, but with each ticket comes a one in 175 million chance of hitting the jackpot.



Still, Chattanoogans are optimistic.



"I'm due for a win," says Steve Patrick.



Jamie Polk is hoping for beginner's luck.



"I hope so," Polk says. "Something needs to happen for me, right?"

Lottery tickets are just like cash. If you lose your ticket, anyone can claim it. Lottery officials say it is important to sign your ticket.

Winners have 180 days after the date of the drawing to claim their prize for a winning ticket.



Just in case you missed it, here is a look at the winning numbers: 5, 23, 16, 22, 29. Powerball: 6

In addition to the official televised drawing, there are four practice runs.

The reason is to make sure the machines are running properly and the numbers are being distributed properly.

The balls used in the game are regularly measured, weighed and X-rayed. Then they're locked up a room that's under 24-7 surveillance for only organizers and auditors.