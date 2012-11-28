Nick-A-Jack Musky - A Long Way From Home

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Here is the story from Darren Gallaher and his sons Blake and Bailey. "We put in around 6:30 a.m. and started crappie fishing and it was on!! We were catching them about every cast on tubes with about a six count. We caught several on Chartreuse Foley Spoons also. We quit at 11 a.m. and had 45 slabs and 18 white bass. My boys had a blast.

Now the good stuff, my two sons always compete with each other and I'm so proud for Blake, he started throwing an Xr50 in red craw and I heard this, "dad I think I need your help!" I turn around and see him fighting a large fish. I see about a foot of its back and think, wow, what a catfish. As I start to the back of the boat the fish is acting up and I see its nose, it is a Musky! So we are scrambling to get the net and finally land something I've never heard of or seen in this area.....this thing is huge! A 40 inch Musky! Oh my fish, we are shouting, hi- fiving and hugging and yes making plenty of photos. When we released this thing, Blake sat down and said "I am done." Then he says, "man that's a memory right there!" The best Thanksgiving you could ask for.

In an exclusive Channel 3 interview, T.W.R.A Biologist Mike Jolley explained, "The only way this Musky could have made it into Nick-A-Jack Lake would be to travel all the way from the Emory River which flows into Watts Bar Lake, then swim through Chickamauga Lake and down to the lower end of Nick-A-Jack Lake. Musky like to roam but this is a very unusual distance for one of them to travel. There have been a few reports of some caught on Watts Bar, but most likely this Musky traveled about 140 miles from its home waters. It is always possible that it was released there by someone, but this is very unlikely. Musky in the springtime want to move and will travel upstream in an attempt to spawn and we now believe a few are being successful. This Musky really made a long haul of it to end up in Nick-A-Jack."

