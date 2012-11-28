Missing Alabama woman's car found in Sequatchie

DUNLAP, TN (WRCB) -- Sequatchie County investigators swept the side of the road on Highway 28 just south of Dunlap Wednesday looking for any evidence that would help them find Vennie Keaton.

His identification from Gadsden State Community College was found in a car on the side of the road. It's the same car belonging to missing Alabama woman.

"This morning we got a call from Alabama that said the owner of that car, a woman was found dead in Alabama," Sheriff Ronnie Hitchcock said.

They found her body at the college even though she wasn't a student there. Police used metal detectors on the grassy area after finding the woman's cell phone not far from the car.

The sheriff says the SIM card inside, led them to this area.

"The cell phone was pinged for a long time last night to this area," Hitchcock says. "Now the battery is dead and we can't get anymore pings."

Authorities from Alabama are also assisting in the search.

